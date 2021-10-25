Security forces in Sudan killed at least three people and wounded more than 80 others on Monday as they sought to stem protests against a military coup overthrowing the transition to civilian rule, according to the country's doctors' committee.

“Two people were killed in gunfire by forces of the military council coup,” said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, an independent union of medics.

The union said doctors have also counted “more than 80 wounded."

Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister. Thousands of people flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and just weeks before the military was supposed to hand the leadership of the council that runs the country over to civilians.