Canada has called for an independent investigation into Israel's “appalling” treatment of detained Gaza flotilla activists, according to an official statement released Monday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made the demand in a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, while also deploring the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic.” Carney’s office said.

"The Prime ⁠Minister reiterated that the appalling treatment of civilians, including Canadian citizens, aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla was unacceptable, and he called for an independent investigation," the ​statement said.

Carney, it said, also reaffirmed Canada's opposition to illegal ​Israeli ⁠settlement expansion, settler violence in the West Bank and violence against Palestinian civilians.

Although Carney last week denounced Israel's handling of the flotilla members, the broad scope of his condemnation Monday underlines how strained ties have become between Israel and some of its closest allies.

During the call, President Herzog expressed his condemnation of the "pro-Hamas flotilla," his office said in a statement. Israel has repeatedly said flotilla activists were ⁠linked ⁠to Hamas but has not provided evidence.

Activists released after being detained on a flotilla trying to bring aid to Gaza were subjected to abuse, organizers said, with several hospitalized with injuries and at least 15 reporting sexual assaults, including rape. Israel's prison service denied the allegations.

Israel's Ambassador to Canada last week told the Globe and Mail ⁠newspaper that bilateral government-to-government relations were the worst they had ever been.

Separately, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said she had spoken to her Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, on Monday and told him Ottawa ​would provide Israel with evidence of the mistreatment of Canadians on the flotilla.

"I raised that denying ​Canadian citizens access to consular services while they were detained violates the Vienna Convention and must never happen again," she said in a post ⁠on X.

For ‌his part, ‌Saar said he had told Anand the activists had been ⁠inspired by Hamas.

"I also highlighted the horrific ‌antisemitic wave in Canada – an average of 19 incidents a day. The Canadian government must take steps ​against antisemitic incitement and attacks," ⁠he said in a post on X.

Flotilla organizers say they ⁠aimed to break Israel's blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian aid, which charities say ⁠is still in short ​supply despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in place since October 2025 that includes guarantees of increased assistance.