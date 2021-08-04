The United States on Wednesday rebuffed an appeal from the World Health Organization (WHO) for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and for rich countries to focus instead on supplying poorer nations.
"We definitely feel that it's a false choice and we can do both," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that the United States has sufficient supply to continue distributing shots abroad while also ensuring that every American can be fully vaccinated.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had urged the countries and companies controlling the supply of doses to change course immediately and prioritize addressing the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.
More than 4.25 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered globally, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) count.
In countries categorized as high income by the World Bank, 101 doses per 100 people have been injected – with the 100 doses mark having been surpassed this week. That figure drops to 1.7 doses per 100 people in the 29 lowest-income countries.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.