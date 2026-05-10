At least 14 Pakistani police officers were killed late Saturday when a suicide attack targeted a security post in the country's northwest, authorities confirmed early Sunday.

A self-proclaimed breakaway group of the Pakistan Taliban has claimed the attack that saw a suicide bomber and several gunmen detonate an explosives-laden vehicle near the post in Bannu, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Senior police official Sajjad Khan said the attack triggered an intense shootout and some officers were killed in the exchange, while others died later after the building collapsed.

Rescuers conducted an hourslong search operation using heavy machinery to retrieve bodies from under the rubble, Khan said, adding that three police officers were wounded in the attack.

Meanwhile, hundreds gathered Sunday at the police headquarters in Bannu to attend the funerals of the slain officers. Uniformed colleagues stood in silence as coffins draped in the national flag were carried past grieving families. Some relatives broke down upon seeing the coffins, as a Muslim cleric led funeral prayers under tight security.

Security forces have launched an operation to track down the perpetrators.

A newly formed terrorist group, Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to reporters.

While the group claims it was formed by splinter factions of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, authorities have accused it of being a front for the TTP.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist violence in recent years, much of it blamed on the TTP, a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban, who returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad often accuses Afghanistan’s Taliban government of providing sanctuary to the TTP, a claim that Kabul denies.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and offered condolences to the victims' families in a statement. He also instructed local authorities to assist the wounded and residents whose homes were damaged in the attack.

Zadari also said, "terrorists operating from sanctuaries in Afghanistan under the Taliban administration and supported externally are targeting civilians and law enforcement personnel in Pakistan." He also vowed to target "their facilitators and sponsors."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack.

Tensions between the two neighbors have persisted and both sides have engaged in fighting that has killed hundreds of people since late February.

In early April, Afghan and Pakistani officials held peace talks mediated by China. However, despite the talks, sporadic cross-border clashes have continued, though at a lower intensity than before.