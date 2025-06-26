Leaders of the European Union's 27 member states on Thursday called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and said talks would continue on a report assessing Israel’s adherence to its agreement with the bloc, which said Tel Aviv’s conduct in Gaza does not align with the human rights principles underpinning its partnership with the EU.

"The European Council calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages, leading to a permanent end to hostilities," the leaders said in written conclusions after a discussion on the Middle East in Brussels.

The EU's diplomatic service said last week there were indications that Israel had breached its human rights obligations under the terms of a pact governing its ties with the bloc.

"The European Council takes note of the report on Israel's compliance with Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and invites the Council to continue discussions on a follow-up, as appropriate, in July 2025, taking into account the evolution of the situation on the ground," the leaders wrote.

EU renews mandates of civilian missions in Palestinian territories

Meanwhile, the European Council on Thursday renewed the mandates of two key civilian missions under its Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP), extending their work in the Palestinian territories until June 30, 2026.

The mandates of the EU Border Assistance Mission at the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) and the EU Police Mission for the Palestinian Territories (EUPOL COPPS) were extended following a coordinated strategic review and based on invitations from both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The council said the missions will continue operating with "a flexible, realistic and scalable approach" to adapt to future developments on the ground.

EUBAM Rafah, which was temporarily redeployed to the Rafah Crossing in February 2025 after years of inactivity, aims to provide a third-party presence at the border between Gaza and Egypt and support the border management capacity of the Palestinian authorities.

Meanwhile, EUPOL COPPS continues to support the Palestinian Civil Police and wider criminal justice institutions, contributing to efforts to improve the rule of law and public security in the West Bank.

European Council stated that the EU remains firmly committed to "a lasting and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution and is ready to contribute to all efforts towards that solution. It also called on all parties to refrain from actions that undermine its viability."