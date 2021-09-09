The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland has signaled his party will collapse the Stormont Executive within weeks if there are no changes to the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol put in place after Britain left the European Union.
DUP's leader Jeffrey Donaldson also announced his party’s immediate withdrawal from cross-border political institutions established on the island of Ireland under the Good Friday peace agreement.
