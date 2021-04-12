Moscow had rebuffed attempts by Kyiv to start a dialogue over troop build-up on Ukraine's border, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The ministry called on Russia "to withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine, to stop belligerent rhetoric and disinformation," according to a statement.

Tension in the region is high and the United States has said that Russia is amassing its forces on Ukraine's eastern border at a level unseen since 2014 when it seized Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and annexed it in violation of international law.

In recent weeks, fighting has intensified between Ukraine's army and pro-Russian separatists controlling two regions in the country's east, raising concerns of a major escalation in the long-running conflict.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted that Moscow is not involved in the conflict, adding, however, that Russia "will not remain indifferent" to the fate of Russian speakers who live in the conflict-torn region. "Russia is making every possible effort to help resolve this conflict. And we will continue to explain this tirelessly," Peskov said.

Since 2014, the conflict in Ukraine's east has claimed more than 13,000 lives and displaced many others, while negotiations for a lasting peace deal have stalled.

Crimea is still recognized as part of Ukraine by the United Nations, and Kyiv vows to one day win it back.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday urged to resolve tensions near the Ukraine-Russia border through dialogue, adding that Turkey’s primary goal is to make the Black Sea region a basin of peace.