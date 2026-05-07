Russia and Ukraine reportedly exchanged intense attacks Thursday amid growing uncertainty over whether rival cease-fire proposals announced by the two sides could hold.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 347 drones were intercepted overnight, one of the highest tallies in the four-year war. It said almost all regions in western and central Russia were affected.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on Telegram that 11 drones were shot down as they approached the capital.

The city is due to host the annual Victory Day celebration commemorating the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on May 9.

Ahead of the anniversary, Russia announced a temporary two-day cease-fire covering Friday and Saturday.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed his own truce that came into force at midnight Wednesday (9 p.m. GMT Tuesday).

Zelenskyy subsequently accused Russia of violating the cease-fire, warning that Kiev would determine its "fully justified response."

According to the Telegram channel Baza, damage to buildings was reported from the town of Rzhev, north-west of Moscow, among other places.

In Latvia, two unidentified drones crashed not far from the Russian border, coinciding with the Ukrainian attacks.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning early Thursday about enemy drones over the regions of Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Sumy.

In addition, a ballistic missile was reportedly fired at the industrial city of Dnipro, where military Gov. Olexander Hanzha reported a fire and damage to a food processing plant.

The Ukrainian Air Force detected 102 Russian drones overnight, 92 of which were reportedly intercepted. There were reports of strikes at six locations, with injuries reported in Kharkiv and Kherson.

It remains unclear whether Ukraine will commit to the two-day cease-fire proposed by the Kremlin from Friday.

Russia has threatened to retaliate if Kyiv attempts to disrupt the celebrations in Moscow, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova urging foreign diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital in advance.