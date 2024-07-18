European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen secured a second five-year term Thursday as she vowed to tackle the 27-nation blocs challenges head-on.

The German ex-defense minister, who became the first woman leader of the European Commission in 2019, had presented herself as the best and most experienced captain to steer the commission.

Von der Leyen received votes backing her from 401 MEPs in the 720-seat chamber in the French city of Strasbourg – over the 361-vote majority she needed to remain head of the EU's executive body.

There were 284 lawmakers who voted against in the secret ballot, held during the first parliamentary session since EU-wide elections in June.

An elated von der Leyen pumped fists in the air after Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola announced the result.

She later said it was "a very emotional and special moment for me" and the result "sends a strong message of confidence."

Von der Leyen's first term was full of crises including the coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

"We have navigated the most troubled waters that our union has ever faced," she told reporters.

Von der Leyen, however, faces another difficult five years, with rising expectations that former U.S. President Donald Trump will return to the White House after elections later this year.

And with conflicts in and near Europe, von der Leyen insisted on the need for a "strong Europe" during a "period of deep anxiety and uncertainty".

Other issues in her in-tray are the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East and the EU's trade tensions with China.

Not a 'blank cheque'

European leaders were quick to offer their congratulations.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose recent victory has many hoping for better EU-U.K. ties, said on X: "I look forward to working closely with you to reset the relationship between the UK and the European Union."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hailed the result, vowing she would deliver for Europe.

Von der Leyen's re-election was "a clear sign of our ability to act in the European Union, especially in difficult times," Scholz said.

"Times are hard, but with your courage and determination, I'm sure you'll do a great job. We will do, together," Tusk, an ex-top EU official, said.