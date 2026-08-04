Palestinians in Gaza have criticized President Trump’s push for ending Israel's genocidal war and Hamas disarmament as out of touch, after Israeli strikes killed 18 in one of the deadliest days since last year’s cease-fire.

Trump declared last ⁠Thursday "a major milestone" toward implementing the Gaza peace plan agreed to in October, ⁠saying that Hamas would disarm and Israel would withdraw in phases.

Complications have swiftly emerged. Israel's defense minister said Sunday that Israeli troops in Gaza would not move before Hamas disarms and its tunnels are destroyed.

Hamas, on the other hand, insists that Israel halt attacks before it begins implementing the part of the agreement dealing with its arms.

Nikolay ​Mladenov, the Gaza envoy for Trump's Board of Peace, which is overseeing the cease-fire, had a "constructive and detailed" meeting with Israeli ​Prime ⁠Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials Monday, the board said on X.

"The goal is clear and is not in question: the complete decommissioning of weapons in the Strip and the transition away from rule by the gun to civilian governance. Reaching it will be a process. And that process will be set out in the next phase of the work," the board said.

It noted that the full withdrawal of the Israeli military beyond the so-called "yellow line," a military demarcation established under a U.S.-brokered cease-fire reached in October, "will take place only once decommissioning is complete, as Hamas committed to the mediators."

This applies to light and heavy weapons and Hamas tunnels, the board said.

Palestinian factions were concerned that the board's statement focused exclusively on the issue of weaponry while omitting any reference to other agreed-upon terms – specifically the understandings regarding a cease-fire and a halt to targeting operations in Gaza, a Palestinian official close to the negotiations told Reuters.

The factions are currently consulting on the statement while reaffirming their commitment to the terms agreed upon last Thursday, the official said.

On the ground in Gaza, much of it still in ruins as a result of Israel's two-year genocidal war, launched after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, Palestinians say the Israeli strikes in recent days have shattered any hope of ⁠progress.

An Israeli ⁠airstrike on a car in Gaza City killed two people Monday, medics said.

Bags containing the remains of Palestinians, draped in Palestinian flags, are lined up during the funeral of 112 members of the Hassayna and Abu Sharia clan, who were killed in an Israeli strike in 2023 and whose remains were recovered from beneath the rubble, according to Gaza's Civil Defense, in Gaza City, Aug. 4, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Israeli troops have occupied and depopulated two-thirds of the enclave, leaving nearly all its more than 2 million residents confined to a tiny strip of land along the coast, most in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

"It was as if the war has resumed; there was an attack every one hour or less, and the planes struck places across the Gaza Strip, north, central and south, everywhere," Aya Mohammad Zaki, 32, told Reuters by phone.

The Palestinians killed Sunday included a couple and their child in an Israeli strike on a Gaza City apartment. The Israeli military said it targeted military operatives in that and other strikes.

Mediators Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza, "affirming that the continuation of these violations constitutes a breach of the agreement and undermines the efforts aimed at implementing its second phase," according to a joint statement.

'Waiting for displacement'

Last year's cease-fire allowed Israeli forces to retain control of 53% of Gaza initially, before eventually withdrawing. But Israel has ⁠instead expanded its control. Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed Sunday that the Israeli-held area had reached 60% to 70% as Israeli troops search for tunnels.

Soumah Dawla, 60, said that the Israeli-held zone had recently expanded toward her home, after she woke up to find yellow bricks laid by Israeli forces to demarcate the territory had been moved closer.

"We are waiting for displacement at any moment ... Our entire life is gone, our entire ​future is gone, our children's future is gone," said Dawla, whose family, like nearly all Gazans, has been displaced multiple times since the war began.

Around her, piles of rubble marked ​what was once a Gaza City neighborhood. Nearby, her grandchildren played with building blocks on the floor of the tent, an improvized refuge she shares with her husband.

Dawla said she had hoped Trump's announcement would bring change but "on the contrary, destruction increased, displacement increased."

Israel's recent expansion of the yellow line forced people to flee in at least ⁠five different areas across the ‌Gaza Strip, including Gaza ‌City, Deir Al-Balah, and Khan Younis, seven residents told Reuters.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on ⁠July 20 that 30 families were forced to leave an area near the yellow line in eastern Gaza City as ‌a result of an Israeli displacement order.

Hamas has demanded Israel pull forces out of areas seized since last October's cease-fire as one of its demands for moving ahead with the deal.

Hamas rejects the word "disarmament" but says it will ​hand over its weapons for storage under the control of ⁠a U.S.-backed Palestinian administration after Israel halts operations and withdraws its forces in line with last year's cease-fire.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu's office told ⁠Reuters that Israel expressed concerns to Washington about the disarmament plan.

"The most important concern for Israel is that nothing can happen before Hamas completely and truly disarms," spokesperson Doron Spielman said.

At ⁠least 1,230 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed ​in Israeli strikes since the Trump-backed Gaza peace plan was agreed in October, according to Gaza health authorities.

Four Israeli soldiers died in Gaza over the same period, according to Israeli authorities.