Israeli attacks, in violation of the Gaza cease-fire, killed at least 11 people across Gaza Sunday, the territory's civil defense agency reported.

Despite a U.S.-brokered truce that entered its second phase last month, violence has continued in the Palestinian territory, with Israel and Hamas trading accusations of violating the agreement.

The civil defense agency said one strike hit a tent of displaced people in northern Gaza and another targeted an area in southern Gaza.

Five people were killed and several others injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in Jabalia in the north, the agency said in a statement.

Five more were killed and several injured in a separate strike during the early hours in the southern city of Khan Younis, the agency reported, adding that one more was killed in Israeli shelling in Gaza City.

The al-Shifa and Nasser hospitals confirmed they had received the bodies of at least seven people.

A military official claimed Israeli forces were striking in response to alleged Hamas violations of the cease-fire agreement.

"In recent hours, the IDF has begun striking in response to Hamas's blatant violation of the cease-fire agreement yesterday in the Beit Hanoun area," an Israeli military official said.

"The violation included an identification of several armed ... who took cover under debris east of the yellow line and adjacent to IDF troops, likely after exiting underground infrastructure in the area," the official claimed.

"Crossing the yellow line in the vicinity of IDF troops, while armed, is an explicit cease-fire violation, and demonstrates how Hamas systematically violates the cease-fire agreement with intent to harm the troops," they added.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, which took effect on Oct. 10, Israeli troops withdrew to positions behind a so-called "Yellow Line," though they remain in control of more than half of the territory.

The cease-fire ended Israel's two-year genocidal war that began on Oct. 8, 2023. Palestinian authorities say the conflict killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000 others.

It caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure. The U.N. estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

Gaza's Health Ministry, which operates under Hamas authorities, says at least 601 people have been killed and over 1,578 others injured in Israeli attacks since the truce began.

The Israeli military says at least four of its soldiers have been killed in the same period.

Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have prevented AFP from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.