Israeli police attacked worshippers at the Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound with stun grenades, media reports said Friday.

Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have broken out hours after a truce in Gaza went into effect. Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas shortly after Friday prayers.

Hundreds of Palestinians had held a celebratory demonstration at Al-Aqsa in which they waved Palestinian flags and banners of the resistance group Hamas.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to 243, including 66 children and 39 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday. More than 1,900 people have been wounded, the ministry said in a statement. A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, took effect at 2 a.m. Friday.

The truce brokered by Egypt came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave. The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, destroying residential buildings, hospitals and educational centers.