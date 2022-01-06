A young Palestinian lost his life following an armed clash at a refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank early Thursday.

Amin Abu Virde, a Palestinian journalist taking shelter in the Balata Refugee Camp, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Israeli forces conducted a raid on the camp in the province of Nablus.

He noted that Palestinian resistance fighters responded with arms fire and Bakir Hashash, 21, shot in the head in the conflict that followed.

After being taken to Rafidia Surgical Hospital, the young Palestinian succumbed to his wounds despite all efforts.

The Israeli forces detained another Palestinian while retreating from the camp, Virde added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted” Palestinians.

In response to the Israeli raids, Palestinian youths often hurl stones or Molotov cocktails, and the Israeli army uses metal bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Israel has occupied the territory since the Six-Day War of 1967. Excluding annexed East Jerusalem, some 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank regarded as illegal under international law alongside more than 2.8 million Palestinians.