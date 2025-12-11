An international coalition of human rights organizations has called on the U.K., Canada and the EU to impose immediate targeted sanctions on three Israeli individuals and their associated companies allegedly involved in the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

Marking Human Rights Day on Wednesday, the Global Sanctions Coalition (GSC), which includes the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), filed a coordinated 50-page dossier urging governments to adopt the first sanctions specifically addressing what civil society groups describe as Gaza atrocities.

The recommendations target Harel Libi and Libi Construction Ltd.; Alon Elgali and Meshek Afar Ltd.; and Uria Loberbom and the Uria Unit, accusing them of deploying heavy machinery to demolish homes, medical facilities, schools, mosques and residential blocks across northern Gaza.

The submission argues that these actions constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and contribute to forced displacement.

ICJP said it will continue pressuring the U.K. government to end its "glaring complicity” in what it described as Israel’s ongoing genocide, noting that Western sanctions efforts have stalled even as destruction in Gaza persists.

Corey Balsam of Independent Jewish Voices said civilian property is protected under international law, yet "entire towns and urban neighbourhoods” are being levelled.

Willem Staes of 11.11.11. warned that the absence of consequences ensures "impunity prevails,” allowing those implicated to continue travelling and investing abroad without restriction.

Karen Rodman of Just Peace Advocates said the U.N. identified economic sanctions as a key accountability tool following the 2024 ICJ ruling, stressing that "a faux ceasefire is no excuse for inaction.”

Yara Shoufani of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East said destruction of civilian infrastructure extends "from the West Bank and Gaza to Lebanon and the Golan,” calling on Canada to widen its sanctions scope.

The GSC submission includes extensive open-source documentation, including footage of Libi Construction machinery destroying the Indonesian Hospital’s dialysis center in Beit Lahia, videos showing Elgali overseeing the demolition of multi-story buildings, and evidence of the Uria Unit toppling a mosque minaret.