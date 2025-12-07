An Israeli Defense Ministry official said Sunday that the number of soldiers being treated for psychological disorders has surged during the two-year Gaza war.

Tamar Shimoni, deputy head of the ministry's Rehabilitation Department, told Army Radio that the ministry treated about 62,000 psychological cases on the evening of Oct. 7, 2023, and the figure has climbed to roughly 85,000-an increase she described as "unprecedented."

She said one-third of Israeli soldiers face psychological problems linked to the events of Oct. 7.

Shamoni said a single therapist now handles up to 750 patients, and in some areas even more, making it difficult to reach everyone who needs care quickly.

In November, the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth warned of a "widespread psychological crisis" in Israel, citing rising drug addiction and nearly two million people in need of mental health support, including large numbers of soldiers.

Israeli media has also reported a rise in suicides within the military. The newspaper Maariv reported Saturday that a soldier died by suicide after suffering from post-traumatic stress following combat.

It added that a reserve officer from the Givati Brigade also died by suicide last week after a psychological struggle.

According to Israeli military data published in October, the army recorded 279 suicide attempts over 18 months, including 36 deaths.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in Gaza since October 2023.