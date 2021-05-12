The Secretary General of the Turkic Council, Baghdad Amreyev, on Wednesday condemned the “using of weapons and unproportional use of force by Israeli security forces against innocent Palestinian civilians worshiping at Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

In a written statement, Amreyev called on Israel to take the necessary measures for a peaceful resolution of the situation and called for an immediate cessation of “attacks on civilians and armed infiltration of Muslim holy sites.”

“Continuation of violations of the generally accepted norms and principles of international law could undermine security and stability in the region, as well as lead to the loss of innocent lives,” he added.

The Israeli army early Wednesday conducted deadly airstrikes against Gaza, from where rockets had been fired after days of Israeli violence that left dozens of Palestinians dead and hundreds of others injured.

At least 35 people died in Israel's airstrikes on Gaza, while five Israelis died in the rocket fire.

Tensions have been running high since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.