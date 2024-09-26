The United States and its allies have called for a 21-day cease-fire as Israel escalated its attacks on Lebanon and Iran-backed Hezbollah, amid risks of dragging the entire region into a wider war.

Israeli aerial bombardment of alleged Hezbollah targets around Lebanon this week has killed hundreds of people, many of them civilians, while the group has hit back with barrages of rockets and said a ballistic missile targeted Tel Aviv.

Israel's army chief told soldiers to prepare for a possible ground offensive against Hezbollah, deepening fears that the battle may worsen.

Lebanon's official National News Agency described Israel's bombardment in areas near the ancient city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon as "the most violent" of recent days.

The situation in Lebanon has become "intolerable" and "is in nobody's interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon," said a joint statement from U.S. President Joe Biden, his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and other allies.

"We call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement."

The statement was issued jointly with Western powers, Japan and key Gulf Arab powers – Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – as leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate cease-fire in Lebanon and warned, "Hell is breaking loose."

Exodus

For many on both sides of the border, the violence has sparked bitter memories of the 2006 war that killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, most of them civilians, and 160 Israelis, most of them soldiers.

People fleeing from Lebanon arrive on the Syrian side of the border with Lebanon in Jdeidat Yabus in southwestern Syria, Sept. 25, 2024. (AFP Photo)

According to the U.N., the latest violence has sparked an exodus of around 90,000 people from their homes in traditional Hezbollah strongholds for safer areas elsewhere in the tiny Mediterranean country.

Israel said it welcomed diplomacy on Lebanon but did not commit to a cease-fire, vowing to pursue its goal of degrading Hezbollah.

"We are grateful for all those who are making a sincere effort with diplomacy to avoid escalation, to avoid a full war," Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told reporters.

But he added: "We will use all means at our disposal, in accordance with international law, to achieve our aims."

Netanyahu delayed his departure for New York until Thursday, where he too is due to speak at the U.N. General Assembly.

"We are striking Hezbollah with blows it never imagined. We are doing this with full force, we are doing this with guile. One thing I promise you: we will not rest until they return home", Netanyahu said of those displaced in Israel.

'Attacking all day'

The cease-fire call came hours after Israel's army chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, told troops to be on alert for a possible entry into Lebanon.

"We are attacking all day, both to prepare the ground for the possibility of your entry, but also to continue striking Hezbollah," he told a tank brigade, according to a statement.

Iran-backed Hezbollah had earlier Wednesday it had targeted Israel's Mossad spy agency headquarters on Tel Aviv's outskirts – the first time it has claimed a ballistic missile firing in almost a year of cross-border clashes sparked by the Gaza war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Middle East was facing a "full-scale catastrophe" and warned Tehran would back Lebanon by "all means" if Israel escalated its offensive.

The Israeli military said Wednesday it had hit more than 2,000 Hezbollah targets over the past three days, including 60 Hezbollah intelligence sites.

An Israeli F-15 Eagle fighter jet flies over the northern city of Haifa, Israel, Sept. 26, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli strikes Wednesday killed 72 people and injured 400.

Cross-border clashes have intensified after Israeli raids Monday killed at least 558 people in the deadliest day of violence in Lebanon since its 1975-90 civil war.

Israel earlier this month said it was shifting its focus from Gaza, where it has been raising a genocidal war since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, to securing its border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah, which says it is acting in support of Hamas, has been fighting near-daily clashes with Israeli troops across the Lebanon border since October, forcing tens of thousands of people on both sides to flee their homes.

The violence escalated dramatically last week, when coordinated communications device blasts that Hezbollah blamed on Israel killed 39 people and wounded almost 3,000.

Then Israel carried out an airstrike on Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold, killing a top military commander and other fighters and civilians. The toll from that strike has risen to 55, including seven children, Lebanon said.

Reservists called up

On Wednesday Israel called up two reserve brigades "for operational missions in the northern arena".

Efforts to end the war in Gaza, which analysts said were key to stopping the escalation in Lebanon, remain stalled.

The war in Gaza was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion of Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, according to Israeli official figures.

Of the 251 hostages seized by resistance groups, 97 are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's genocidal war has killed at least 41,495 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the territory's Health Ministry. The U.N. has described the figures as reliable.