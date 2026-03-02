U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that Washington's military mission in Iran was to destroy Tehran's missiles, navy, and deny the country nuclear weapons, not democracy building.
"This is not iraq, this is not endless war," he claimed.
Details to follow ...
