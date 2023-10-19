Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Sunak on Thursday vowed total support for Israel in its "just war" on the Palestinians.

Sunak borrowed a phrase associated with British wartime leader Winston Churchill, pledging to stand by Israel "in its darkest hour" following the Oct. 7 incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel has responded with utmost ferocity, putting the entire Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people under a total siege, and bombarding the enclave in strikes that have killed nearly 3,800 people and made more than a million homeless.

Western countries have tried to balance their support for Israel with calls to ease the plight of Gazans, but Sunak's emphasis was firmly on the former.

"Above all, I'm here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people ... I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you," Sunak told reporters after landing in Tel Aviv hours after Biden left.

Later appearing beside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said: "We will stand with you in solidarity. We will stand with your people. And we also want you to win."

He reportedly pressed Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to let more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Neither Netanyahu nor Herzog mentioned aid in their comments after talks with the British prime minister.

But Sunak said "it's important that we continue to provide humanitarian access" and "protect civilian life."

After meeting Biden, Netanyahu on Wednesday agreed to let aid through Gaza's only access to the outside world, the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Sunak flew on to Saudi Arabia where he was to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later Thursday, his spokesman said.

The talks would include efforts to maintain regional stability, getting aid into Gaza and how to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.