Armed clashes between the United States-backed YPG, the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian wing, and Daesh militants continued in northeastern Syria for the sixth consecutive day, local sources said Tuesday.

Daesh terrorists are fighting for control after clashes broke out at a YPG-run prison last week in the Gweiran region.

As the clashes spread from the Gweiran Prison to the Euphrates University campus in the city of Hassakeh, the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition and the YPG deployed additional forces to the area, the sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) requesting anonymity.

Coalition helicopters and aircrafts also conducted airstrikes against the Daesh terrorists late Monday night, the sources added.

Meanwhile, YPG terrorists transferred at least 600 people, mainly Daesh terrorists, to the city of Qamishli.

Local sources said at least 30 YPG terrorists were killed in the clashes. However, Daesh claimed the killings of 200 YPG terrorists. On the other hand, a war watchdog said Sunday at least 120 people have been killed in Syria, including seven civilians, as battles between the terrorists continue.

The YPG claimed that 300 Daesh terrorists surrendered but did not reveal the casualties it suffered.

Fighting began late Thursday with an assault by more than 100 Daesh terrorists on the Gweiran jail in Hassakeh city run by YPG terrorists – which houses the largest number of extremists in the country – marking the group's most significant operation since it was declared defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Although Daesh lost most areas under its control in Syria in recent years, the terrorist group still maintains a presence in the Badia desert area from where it carries out attacks.

It is estimated that around 10,000 militants still operate for the Daesh group in both Syria and Iraq.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist organization multiple times. It has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks – killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.