The European Union will hold the 6th donor conference on Syria in May, the European Commission said Friday.

The EU does not forget about the suffering and "continued tragedy of the people of Syria" despite the war in Ukraine and "this is why we will host the Brussels conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region," said Peter Stano, the EU institution's lead spokesperson on foreign affairs.

The donor conference, set to take place on May 9-10, "will allow the international community to reaffirm its commitment to the Syrian people and also to the countries who are helping them," he added.

Governments, international organizations and agencies, as well regional organizations and representatives of the civil society will participate at the conference that also serves as a "platform to be heard" for the Syrian people, Stano said.

Last year, the international community pledged 5.3 billion euros ($5.7 billion at current prices) aid to Syrian and neighboring countries hosting refugees.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over 400,000 people were killed, and more than 12 million were forced to flee their homes, becoming refugees or internally displaced over the past 10 years, according to the EU.

Turkey is the largest host country for Syrian refugees and provides protection to nearly 4 million people who fled the neighboring country.