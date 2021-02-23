The Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, the YPG, has secretly established cantons in Deir el-Zour by setting up so-called local administrations in the area, which is dominated by an Arab population but has not openly announced the cantons.

A delegation consisting of the U.S.-led coalition against Daesh held a meeting with the YPG/PKK terrorists in al-Kasra, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Tuesday, citing local sources. The meeting, attended by U.S. commanders and YPG ringleaders, concluded that the YPG established a new structure called the “Deir el-Zour Civilian Regions Assembly,” local sources said, adding that the proposal divided Deir el-Zour into eastern, western, northern and central regions.

The eastern region consists of the area from Abu Hammam village to Baghoz, while the western region consists of residential areas and the northern region consists of the area from Al Busayrahto Sur towns and from Al Busayrah to Al Tayyana.

The terrorist groups reportedly refrained from calling these regions “cantons” due to their fear of backlash from the local Arab population, the report said.

Deir el-Zour is a major trade link between Iran and Lebanon. Pipelines and trade routes from Iraq and Jordan also pass through the province.

Bordering the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, it is currently under the partial control of the YPG terrorist organization.

With the help of Russia- and Iran-backed militias, the central and western parts of Deir el-Zour fell to regime forces as Daesh terrorists retreated in November 2017, and were later taken by the YPG.

Local people living in areas held by the group have long suffered atrocities at the hands of the YPG. Numerous human rights organizations have documented the YPG’s violations of human rights, including torture, recruitment of child soldiers and the burning of civil buildings. The group also systematically and forcefully displaced Arabs from their homes in line with their ethnic policies in traditionally Arab towns.