A medieval bridge at the UNESCO-listed Ani ruins, spanning the Arpaçay River on the Türkiye-Armenia border, is set for joint restoration after Türkiye and Armenia agreed on a new cooperation protocol aimed at preserving the historic Silk Road structure.

A memorandum of understanding on the joint restoration of the Ani Bridge was signed on May 4 by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a move welcomed by local residents and historians.

The agreement was also signed under the coordination of Türkiye’s presidential special envoy, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç, and Armenia’s special representative Ruben Rubinyan.

Located within the Ani ruins, the Ani Bridge once served as a key crossing point on the historic Silk Road. One foot of the bridge lies in Türkiye and the other in Armenia, reflecting its unique cross-border position over the Arpaçay River.

Archaeologists estimate the structure was built in the 11th or 12th century during the medieval period. It was likely constructed as a two-level bridge and features a single pointed arch spanning approximately 30 meters (nearly 100 feet), considered a significant engineering achievement for its time. The structure collapsed during the 19th century amid regional conflict, leaving it partially destroyed on both sides of the border.

A view of the Arpaçay River flowing through the Ani Ruins along the Türkiye-Armenia border, Kars, eastern Türkiye, May 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

Muhammet Arslan, an associate professor at Kafkas University and head of excavations at Ani, said the site remains one of the most important archaeological areas for understanding medieval urban life in the region.

Arslan described Ani as “the starting point of Turkish-Islamic history in Anatolia,” noting that it contains some of the earliest examples of mosques, baths, cemeteries and marketplaces built during the Seljuk period.

He added that the Ani Bridge is a key surviving structure within the ancient city.

Because the original inscription on the bridge has not survived, its exact construction date remains uncertain, Arslan said. However, its architectural design dates to the 11th-12th centuries.

“Based on its plan and architecture, we can say it belongs to that period,” Arslan said. “It is a single-arched structure with a wide span over the Arpaçay River. For the Middle Ages, this represents a major architectural and engineering achievement.”

Arslan noted that the bridge was damaged during the 19th-century occupations and now stands in ruins on both sides of the international border.

He said the newly signed protocol represents a major step toward preservation.

“Under the protocol, the bridge will be jointly restored by both countries,” Arslan said. “This is a valuable development for protecting a world heritage site. It is also an important part of the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia.”

He added that restoration plans are being prepared and that archaeological work around the bridge will be included in upcoming excavation programs. “The restoration will be completed in accordance with international conservation principles and returned to its original form,” he said.