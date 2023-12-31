In 2023, Türkiye hosted astonishing exhibitions that truly left artistic spheres in awe. Istanbul, increasingly becoming a major cultural hub each passing year, showcased incredible exhibitions. With the expansion of the art axis centered around Istanbul and spreading throughout the country, this year, we have witnessed a severe surge of art and culture, propelled by the Culture Road project, a cultural regalement spreading across the nation's 11 cities.

Throughout the year, art and culture experienced a significantly high momentum. Here is the editor's pick of some of the concepts that made their mark and remained the talk of the town throughout the year.

Age of Refik Anadol

Last year's "Anadol effect," as I called it, transcended beyond being just an effect this year. It directed us toward an art that shaped the era. Especially in a year where artificial intelligence (AI) took serious center stage, Anadol was at the heart of art discussions.

He assisted those affected by earthquakes, we witnessed "Glacier Dreams" at Art Dubai, he was – without a doubt – present at the newly opened Istanbul Modern building with artwork, and he became the first artist to have his work displayed on the massive Sphere in Las Vegas – the largest LED screen on Earth. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), one of the world's most prestigious art museums, welcomed "Unsupervised," Refik Anadol's digital artwork to its collection. This work has become the first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) artwork to join MoMA's collection.

I believe that in the coming years, Anadol will continue to be a trailblazer in many respects.

A military parade in Talimhane, Salt Research, Photograph and Postcard Archive. (Photo courtesy of Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation)

'Occupied Istanbul'

The Istanbul Research Institute presented an offbeat exhibition focusing on occupied Istanbul during the pre-republic years.

Opened to visitors for the centenary of the republic, “Occupied City: Politics and Daily Life in Istanbul, 1918-1923” presented one of the most extraordinary and turbulent periods in Istanbul's history with extensive archival research. It delved into the military, social and cultural aspects of the occupation, which lasted from November 1918 to October 1923. "Occupied City: Politics and Daily Life in Istanbul, 1918-1923" is curated by Daniel-Joseph MacArthur-Seal and Gizem Tongo in collaboration with an international team of advisors.

The exhibition featured a range of textual and visual materials, from official documents to paintings, films and photographs from various libraries, archives and collections in Britain, Greece, Armenia and Russia, most of which were in Türkiye, on public display for the first time. The centenary of the Allied withdrawal from Istanbul and the arrival of Turkish troops provided a timely moment to revisit the often-forgotten individuals, events and movements that defined a city that was, in all senses of the word, "occupied."

A view from the exhibition "Long Live the Republic!," Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Iş Sanat)

100th-year celebrations

There was a deeply moving exhibition across the country commemorating the 100th anniversary. Among the largest ones was the "Long Live the Republic!" exhibition at the Iş Bank Museum, which encapsulated the first 15 years of the nation's rejuvenation after consecutive wars and the initial strides toward economic independence through a collection of over 2,000 documents.

Simultaneously, at Iş Bank's Beyoğlu Branch on Istiklal Avenue, the Iş Bank Painting and Sculpture Museum was launched. This museum was opened to the public on Oct. 29 in honor of the Republic of Türkiye's 100th anniversary.

Also, Borusan's "A Vision to Shape the Future," which will be open until March 3, focused on the years from 1922 to 1942, exploring various cultural disciplines such as literature, music, graphic design, architectural design, stage and visual arts, museology and archaeology.

"Landscape, Hydra," by John Craxton. (Photo courtesy of Meşher Gallery)

British with Greek soul

The Meşher Gallery's hosting of the most comprehensive exhibition of British painter John Craxton to date, titled "Drawn to Light," was one of the most fascinating exhibitions. Through narrative-embedded curation, colors and lights by Ian Collins, the exhibition presented a mesmerizing human story of the artist's relation with light. With every corner and every beam of light, I found great pleasure in following Craxton's emotions and life story as if unraveling a ball of yarn.

The façade of the new Istanbul Modern art museum designed by Renzo Piano, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 2, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

Istanbul Modern reopened

The new building of Istanbul Modern was designed by Renzo Piano, an Italian architect who is one of the most renowned architects of his generation. He is known for his innovative designs that blend modernity with sustainability and a deep understanding of the surrounding environment.

The five-story museum building, which hosts exhibitions and programs with a usage area of 10,500 square meters (over 113,021 square feet), houses large exhibition halls, multipurpose spaces, offices and areas for education and other cultural events and activities. Designed inspired by the reflections of the Bosporus' sparkling waters, the building creates light and shadow games with changing sunlight and reflections from the water with its three-dimensional aluminum panel-clad façade at all times of the day.

The characters drawn by cartoonist Cem Dinlenmiş adorn a window, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Salt Galata)

Off-the-record Istanbul

Another authentic exhibition was Salt Galata's comprehensive exhibition that spreads across three floors of the iconic Salt's impressive building, “No Further Records: Reşad Ekrem Koçu and Istanbul Encyclopedia Archive” as the name indeed indicates the collection's uniqueness, unfurling how Koçu combined fantastical elements with reality to narrate the city's rich and colorful past, to compile the "grand register" of Istanbul.

Reşad Ekrem Koçu, a Turkish historian and writer born in Istanbul, dedicated his life to immortalizing this city by creating an "Istanbul Encyclopedia" that exists somewhere between fantasy and reality.

"Golden Horn in Sunset" by Rudolf Hellgrewe, oil on canvas. (Photo courtesy of Meşher)

Istanbul panoramas

This year's exhibitions offered a passage through Istanbul's panoramas. They historicized and contextualized the various iterations and dimensions of these "panoramas," providing an experience reminiscent of 19th-century entertainment, gaze and spectacle.

The first of them was Istanbul's Galata Greek School's showcasing a selection of Istanbul-themed paintings from the Athanasios and Marina Martinos Foundation (AMMF) collections, as well as a collection of church artifacts from the Vehbi Koç Foundation Sadberk Hanım Museum. Also, to honor the opening of the restored Galata Greek School, the "Dear Istanbul" ("Aziz Istanbul") exhibition, curated by Fani-Maria Tsigakou and Hülya Bilgi, features oil and watercolor paintings of Istanbul by European artists from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Meşher, Istanbul's leading interdisciplinary art space, portrayed Istanbul's iconic skyline from one end to the other with the "Istanbul As Far As the Eye Can See: Views Across Five Centuries."

Finally, Pera Museum's "On the Spot: Panoramic Gaze on Istanbul, A History" explored the circulation of these images among different audiences, their receptions, and the connections between various media domains that have gained popularity over centuries.

"Tectonie" by Marion Verboom. (Photo courtesy of Zeyrek Çinili Complex)

Roman bath revived

Simultaneously with the hammam's reopening, the Zeyrek Çinili Hammam Museum welcomed visitors on a historical journey spanning the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras. Offering an unforgettable bathhouse experience by preserving the Ottoman bathing rituals, Zeyrek Çinili Hammam will be fully operational in the early days of 2024.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, an exhibition titled "Healing Ruins" took place within the entire hammam complex, featuring special new creations by artists from Türkiye and abroad. Through the "Healing Ruins" exhibition, visitors will have a unique opportunity to experience this significant cultural heritage site one last time before it is exclusively used as a bathhouse.

The revival of Zeyrek Çinili Hammam showcases the rich history of Istanbul and promises to be a cultural beacon for locals and tourists alike, offering a glimpse into the city's illustrious past.

'Star Wars' exhibit

Last year's journey, which began with Stanley Kubrick's film themes, continued this year at the Istanbul Cinema Museum by embarking on a cinematic odyssey through one of the most iconic film franchises in history: "Star Wars."

This monumental exhibition brings together an astonishing collection of over 600 items accumulated over four decades by passionate fans. It guarantees to envelop visitors in the enthralling universe of "Star Wars."

Running parallel to the inception of "Star Wars" in 1977, "Fans of the Galaxy" is an intricately curated labor of love by enthusiasts who have dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to this endeavor. It showcases a diverse array of more than 600 pieces, intricately weaving the narrative tapestry of the "Star Wars" saga. In addition to original artifacts, visitors can explore various unique collectibles, life-sized replicas, iconic helmets, lightsabers, autographed masks and immersive virtual reality experiences. Furthermore, meticulously crafted set decorations and much more await those who venture into this galaxy far, far away.

The "Sounding Sirens" installation by Mat Collishaw, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Borusan Contemporary)

Nature's 'Arrhythmia'

Contemporary British artist Mat Collishaw's exhibition "Arrhythmia" was perhaps one of the most profound and impactful exhibitions I've seen this year.

It captured nature's irregular and unpredictable elements, intertwining them into a narrative exploring philosophical and periodic binary oppositions. Hosted at the Borusan Contemporary's Haunted Mansion situated on the Bosporus coast, the exhibition paved the way for an interdisciplinary visual experience that merges art history, culture and science.

The exhibition's title, "Arrhythmia," is a gateway to understanding its central themes. "Arrhythmia" refers to an abnormal heart rhythm or irregular heartbeat. Collishaw directs attention to a different form of disruption, hinting at creating a third space where science and art intersect – a realm connected to eschatological times.

'Virtual Landscapes'

In the year when AI made a significant impact on the world, the "Virtual Landscapes" exhibition by VR Future introduced virtual reality films to Istanbul, simultaneously showcased worldwide and presented at Kadıköy's Müze Gazhane. This museum complex, centered on a renovated historical gasworks building, is a spectacular hub for arts and science.

The second edition of the exhibition, titled "Virtual Landspaces," occurred simultaneously across seven countries: Türkiye, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea. Hosted by VR Future, the platform was established by Fahad Rehman and Virgile Mangiavillano in Türkiye. It featured award-winning films from this year's VR sections at prestigious film festivals such as Venice, Cannes, Tribeca and Sundance.

Windows of Arkas

In a world where people only refer to "Windows" as an operating system, a manifold exhibition on physical windows was opened at Arkas Art Center, a contemporary art museum with one of the largest private art collections with over 2,000 works of art, located in the Turkish city of Izmir.

The "Windows in the Arkas Collection" exhibition focused on relations between artists and the motif of windows, ranging from the 18th to the 20th century, with a selection of 90 works by many prominent artists, including Jean Leon Gerome, Paul Signac, Bernard Buffet and Hoca Ali Rıza.

Göbeklitepe by a Spanish eye

"Isabel Munoz: A New Story – Photographs From and Around Göbeklitepe" exhibition hosted by Pera Museum in Istanbul unfurled the photographs of renowned Spanish photographer Isabel Munoz, known for her monochromatic portraits that explore different cultures and people from various geographies.

Munoz captured the ancient site of Göbeklitepe, also known as Potbelly Hill, and its surroundings, which are believed to be the zero point of history. Through her photographs, she delved into the questions of mystery, origins and infinity that captivated her in this magnificent historical region.

'French Delights'

Perrotin Gallery and Bodrum Loft collaborated to showcase the "French Delights" exhibition, highlighting 18 distinct artworks created by 12 artists. The exhibition's objective is to offer visitors an opportunity to delve into the varied perspectives, creative methodologies, and techniques of both local and international artists.

Moreover, the outdoor installations they displayed and the immense scale of this exhibition held in a summer setting were truly remarkable and worth seeing.

'212 Photography'

The eagerly awaited 212 Photography Istanbul event captivated Istanbulities in its sixth year, going beyond the photography, encompassing a diverse range of disciplines and welcoming attendees to explore various routes across Istanbul.

Having connected with over 70,000 visitors in 2022, the "Festival of the City," 212 Photography Istanbul spread across nearly 20 distinct venues. It featured exhibitions and incorporated workshops, discussions, film screenings, concerts and performances, showcasing a myriad of artistic expressions.

Women's costume

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the Sadberk Hanım Museum in Istanbul is hosting an exhibition where the roles and rights of women are highlighted to art lovers.

The exhibition, titled “Elegance from the Past to Future: Women's Costume from the Late Ottoman Empire to the Early Republican Era,” awaits visitors in the city’s historic Abdülmecid Efendi Mansion until March 17.

The event's theme explores the clothing transformation process of the Ottomans, which started in the 19th century when palace and urban women followed European fashion and accelerated with the declaration of the Turkish republic.

Anxious minds

Cem Güventürk, a caricaturist with a unique drawing style and coloring technique, opened his first exhibit, "I Will Reach Myself but From Which Way," creatively exploring the complexities of self-discovery and the human condition through satirical art, challenging societal norms and guiding viewers through a labyrinth of emotions.