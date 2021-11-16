Turkish writer, thinker and poet Sezai Karakoç passed away Tuesday, the country's presidential spokesperson announced on social media.

Karakoç, one of the pioneers of Turkish literature who aimed to bridge traditional Islamic beliefs and modern poetic techniques, passed away at the age of 88, said Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın on Twitter.

"Üstad (Master) Sezai Karakoç has reached Allah's mercy, leaving behind an exemplary life, a strong fabric of ideas and a great literary legacy.

"May Allah make his resting place heaven, his rank high, and his soul happy," Kalın said.