Turkey's Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) was selected as one of the most important museum buildings in the past 100 years by one of the most prestigious publications in the art world.

OMM, founded in 2019 in the northwestern province of Eskişehir, received the nod according to New York-based visual-arts magazine ARTnews.

A still shot from ARTnews' article. (Courtesy of OMM)

"What makes a great museum? It’s about more than just the art inside its walls – it’s also those walls themselves, which are meant to work in service of what’s on view,” the magazine said in its Jan. 24 article, "The 25 Best Museum Buildings of the Past 100 Years."

"As many architects have realized over the years, museum buildings can, if anything, function like artworks themselves, as objects for appreciation. In some cases, these buildings have become just as identifiable as the masterpieces in museums’ collections,” it said.

ARTnews noted that the museum hosts Erol Tabanca’s collection of Turkish modern art as well as temporary exhibitions.

A general view from Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM), Eskişehir, northwestern Turkey. (Courtesy of OMM)

"Borrowing from local traditional wooden Ottoman houses – Odunpazarı means ‘wood market,’ and is also the name of the region where the institution is sited – the design by Kengo Kuma & Associates looks akin to an elegant log cabin, with interlocking boxy structures composed of stacked laminated blonde timber beams that feature Lincoln Log-like slits,” it said. "For this project, the firm wanted to recreate the urban experience unique to those Ottoman houses, whose cantilevered windows on upper stories – at times positioned at unlikely angles – playfully hover overhead.”

The Centre Pompidou and Louvre museums in France, Spain’s Guggenheim Bilbao and Italy’s MAXXI also were named in the article.