A destination wedding is defined as a ceremony taking place outside of the couple’s hometown that requires travel for most of those involved. Considering wedding ceremonies as a private affair, some people tend to prefer a foreign destination with a limited guest list for their D-day. Therefore, destination weddings, which are commonly associated with picturesque locations, are the new trend for couples who would like to tie the knot in memorable places.

An Indian wedding. (Sabah File Photo)

The melange of cultural, monumental and traditional heritages of India has recently turned the country into a trendsetter in destination weddings. Numerous places in India serve as an ultimate choice for destination weddings as they are suitable for any type of ceremony from exotic to traditional, from royal to black tie. Udaipur, also popularly known as the Venice of the East, Hyderabad, the city of pearls, Jaisalmer’s Glorifying Palaces, Havelock Island, known as the paradise of Andaman and Jodhpur, the desert capital of India, are among the exquisite venues perfect for grandiose wedding celebrations in the country. For instance, two Indian cities, Udaipur and Jodhpur, hosted two high-profile wedding ceremonies in 2018. In Rajasthan’s Udaipur, pre-wedding celebrations for Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, were held while Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra married American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in a grand affair.

In addition to India, Italy, Rome, France, Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Turkey are among the most popular destinations for people planning their wedding celebrations.

An Indian bride is carried through a litter. (Sabah File Photo)

Turkey as India’s ultimate wedding destination

Diverse shopping facilities, lavish hotels, favorable natural beauty as well as cultural and historical landmarks make Turkey not only a fascinating touristic hot spot but also an enchanting destination for summer weddings. The country has always been an alternative place for Indian weddings, as well. However, the interest of Indian couples in Turkey has soared to record highs, and the country has become the ultimate destination for Indian weddings with an estimated increase of 300% over the last several years.

Indian families mostly prefer Turkey for their special ceremonies due to its natural and cultural characteristics, rich historical heritage, the quality of hotels and its suitable weather. The fact that Turkey is located at the intersection of Asian and European cultures is another advantage for Indian weddings.

An Indian wedding in southern Turkey's Antalya. (Sabah File Photo)

The boom in the wedding industry has become a churning mill for foreign investors, wedding or event planners and tourism, which is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. It led to the invention of the new concept called “wedding tourism,” and India ranks as the first client of marriage tourism with their lavish wedding ceremonies, the expenses of which range from $500,000 to hundreds of millions of dollars. Since Indian weddings in Turkey usually last for three days and three nights with the participation of hundreds of guests, they make a significant contribution to the country’s tourism.

According to Ahmet Serdar Körükçü, chairperson of Dorak Tourism, it is becoming prestigious for wealthy Indian families to have weddings in Turkey. Indians book in lavish resort towns and cities such as Cappadocia, Bodrum and Antalya for summer weddings, whereas high profile venues in Istanbul include Çırağan Palace, Sait Halim Pasha Mansion, the Marmara Esma Sultan, Conrad Hotel and the Four Seasons. The only major hindrance faced by Antalya’s wedding industry is the lack of direct flights from India to the city. Indian families opting for destination marriages face hurdles, as they are often accompanied by wedding planners, designers and even their own chefs carrying spices.

The bride Medha Ahluwalia (R) and the groom Nalin Khaitan are seen during their wedding in Antalya, southern Turkey, Feb. 16, 2019. (AA)

The growing trend of destination weddings has occupied the minds of the Indian elite, businesspeople and celebrities who want theme-based weddings or exotic weddings, those who prefer more privacy or just want to stay away from constant media attention. In the recent past, Turkey also has been increasingly preferred by business tycoons, leading real estate merchants, politicians and industrialists from India.

Style of Indian weddings

Indian weddings start with luxurious invitations cards followed by the main wedding celebration, which includes religious duties and cultural ceremonies. Among these ceremonies are the Mehndi (henna ceremony), Baraat (wedding parade) and the Sangeet Ceremony (dancing in wedding ceremony). After the wedding, which continues three days at least, is over, special reception events are held for extended family and friends.

Indian diamont merchant Sahil Kothari (R) and Janavi Javeri pose during their wedding in 5 Star Maxx Royal Hotel in Antalya, southern Turkey, 2012. (Sabah File Photo)

Therefore, it is evident that such high-profile nuptials not only generate employment and other benefits for the economy of the host country, but they also help build relations between the two nations. They promote tourism and connect people from one corner to another corner.

After President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s 2017 visit to India, India and Turkey both look to bolster “people-to-people relations” with the signing of the “cultural exchange program.” Both Turkey and India are a confluence of cultures and are firmly committed to a strong cultural and economic partnership with each other.