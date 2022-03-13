The testing process for Turkey’s first domestic, fully electric car successfully continues under harsh winter conditions at accredited test centers, Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg), the consortium developing the car, said Sunday.

"We continue to achieve successful results that warm our hearts at the world's leading accredited test centers in difficult track conditions up to minus 40 degrees," said Togg on Twitter.

Togg also posted some photos taken during the tests in the post.

Togg continues the testing process for Turkey’s first domestic, fully electric car amid harsh winter conditions, March 13, 2022. (AA Photo)

Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş said in his post that the video of Togg's tests will also be shared.

Togg was launched on June 25, 2018. It is led by former tech-giant Bosch executive Karakaş, who was appointed CEO in 2018. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in December 2019 unveiled prototypes for the SUV and a sedan, both fully electric and C-segment models.

Togg will produce five different models – an SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – through 2030. Mass production of the SUV will begin in 2022, with the sedan to follow.

Construction of Togg’s engineering, design and production facilities began on July 18, 2020. Built on an area of 1.2 square kilometers (0.46 square miles) in the Gemlik district of northwestern Bursa province, the facility is scheduled to be complete in early 2022.

Togg has opted for advanced lithium-ion battery technology company Farasis as its business partner for the battery.

The homegrown car will reach 80% charge in under 30 minutes thanks to its fast-charging capabilities. It will have a range of between 300 to 500 kilometers (186 to 310 miles).

Earlier reports suggested it would take 7.6 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) with 200 horsepower and under 4.8 seconds with a 400 horsepower engine.

In December, Karakaş stated that they are getting closer to their targets. “We will start trial production at the end of July 2022” at the facility where some 250 robots will operate, he said, and the first mass-produced vehicle will be ready at the end of 2022.