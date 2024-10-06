As this year's edition of Türkiye's premier technology and aviation gathering, Teknofest, wraps up, Turkish top companies have reflected on their top-notch products and systems showcased within the scope of the festival.

Major defense and technologies companies have displayed their cutting-edge products at Teknofest, which was held in southern province of Adana between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6.

The large area at Şakirpaşa Airport provided thousands of visitors with a chance to see missiles, aircraft, arms and military equipment as well as technology products, including domestic 5G solutions and the new sedan model of the country's first electric vehicle maker, Togg.

Schools and competition teams also had a chance to introduce their ideas or prototypes to visitors, including experts, as state-run and private defense firms showcased their latest products, systems and software.

Aircraft deliveries

Mehmet Demiroğlu, the head of Turkish Aerospace Inc. (TAI), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that his company exhibits manned and unmanned aircraft.

He said the test process for Gökbey, a multipurpose helicopter, is continuing and the aircraft may be delivered to the Turkish army in October.

Türkiye's first delta-shaped unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Anka-3, which made its public debut Thursday at Teknofest, is in a test period.

Türkiye's new jet-powered stealth combat drone Anka-3 (C) is accompanied by the indigenous advanced jet trainer Hürjet (R) and basic trainer aircraft Hürkuş during the flight at Teknofest, Adana, southern Türkiye, Oct. 3, 2024. (IHA Photo)

TAI will complete its first developing phase of Anka-3 at the end of 2024 and deliver a prototype to the army, he said.

Touching on TAI's indigenous light combat jet aircraft, Hürjet, he said the firm is debating exporting it to some countries, such as Egypt and Spain.

Demiroğlu also mentioned the national combat jet, Kaan, and said there will be an intensive test process for the aircraft that will be delivered in 2028.

Turbofan engine

Mahmut Akşit, head of TAI Engine Inc. (TEI), said his firm introduced for the first time the indigenous turbofan engine TEI-TF6000 at Teknofest.

Among the engines on display at TEI's booth, the first indigenous helicopter engine T700-TEI-701D, the first indigenous turbodiesel aviation engine TEI-PD170, the first indigenous helicopter engine TEI-TS1400 and Türkiye's most powerful indigenous aviation engine, TEI-TF10,000, were also available to visitors.

The booth also displayed TEI-produced parts of the leap engine that powers Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft.

TB3 makes public debut

Turkish UAV producer Baykar, meanwhile, was also exhibiting many aircraft during the event in Adana, including its fighter jet Bayraktar Kızılema and drones from Bayraktar Akıncı to its famed Bayraktar TB2 and the latest one, tailored for the country's first multipurpose assault ship, Bayraktar TB3.

Some of the vehicles also made flights at Teknofest, and Bayraktar TB3 made its public debut after earlier conducting a series of successful test flights.

Bayraktar Kalkan, a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), was also on display at Baykar's booth. The indigenous mini tactical UAV can successfully perform day and night reconnaissance, surveillance and target detection missions.

5G solutions

Moreover, Teknofest served as a significant platform for the firm working in the technology and communications domain.

Türkiye-based communications firm Ulak Communication Inc. exhibited its 5G solutions and defense systems at the event, General Manager Ruşen Kömürcü similarly told AA, which has been a global communication partner of Teknofest since it began in 2018.

A communication pod named Uygar, which provides wireless communications from an altitude of 20,000 feet for a 2.5-square-kilometer area for 20 hours, and software-based safe network product Sd-Wan and the firm's 5G systems were introduced, he said.

"Receiving the first signal from the 5G private network system was very valuable for us. It was a test at the milestone point of the products we have developed in terms of domestic and national communication until today," he noted.

Radar vehicle ALP 100-G

At the same time, Türkiye's major defense and electronics firm, Aselsan, also displayed its indigenous defense products in Adana.

The Aselsan-designed low-altitude radar vehicle ALP 100-G, which will add power to Türkiye's "eyes in the air,” was among the products exhibited.

The radar vehicle, which can detect and track fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs and cruise missiles, offers high freedom of movement thanks to its 8x8 tactical wheeled vehicle.

Another defense firm, STM, introduced defense product models, especially submarines and ships.

General Manager Özgür Güleryüz said among the models are Türkiye's first indigenous frigate TCG Istanbul and the tactical mini UAV product family.