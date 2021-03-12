Turkey’s new economic reforms package will shape the Turkish economy’s future and help it achieve growth based on production, investment, employment and exports, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

"Macroeconomic and structural policies form the backbone of Turkey's new economic reforms," Erdoğan told a meeting in Istanbul.

Stronger public finance to guard against risks constitutes the first target, with fiscal discipline being the top priority, the president noted.

"We aim for an economy that has reduced the use of imported inputs and that sets new records in exports with value-added production," the president noted.

As part of macroeconomic stability, he said the country is focusing on the areas of public finance, inflation, the financial sector, the current account deficit and employment.