Istanbul on Friday became home to the regional center of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through which Turkey looks to further contribute to the organization’s work across wide geographies.

The center is the Paris-based organization’s fifth regional center after Berlin, Mexico City, Tokyo and Washington.

These serve as regional contacts for the OECD’s core activities, from distributing data and publications to relations with governments, parliaments, business, civil society and media.

“We hope that the center will play a truly central role in the work of the OECD,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said. “We expect the OECD Istanbul Center to offer a wide range of services in communication with Paris,” he said in a video message during the inauguration ceremony.

“Through the OECD Istanbul Center, we will hopefully have the opportunity to contribute more to the organization’s work in a wide range of geographies, including the Middle East, North Africa and Eurasia,” the president noted.

Erdoğan said Turkey is one step closer to “our goal of making Istanbul a center for international organizations, especially the United Nations."

Turkey was a founding member of the OECD in 1961. Membership has since expanded, with Costa Rica set to become the organization’s 38th member. Six other countries have put forward requests for membership, namely Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru and Romania.

'Time to rebuild better world'

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said ties between Turkey and the OECD are entering a new era with the establishment of the regional center.

Pekcan stressed that the pandemic forced the whole world into a serious transformation, bringing forward once again the importance of international cooperation and fair competition.

“It is time to rebuild a better world post-pandemic. In this scope, we expect significant contributions from the OECD and the OECD Istanbul Center on behalf of our country, region and the world,” she said.

“We, as Turkey, will continue to participate and contribute effectively in all the work to be done," Pekcan added.

Pekcan pointed out that the center will contribute to the spread of policy proposals, standards and methods of the OECD and stressed that it will strengthen the organization’s global reach and effectiveness.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said he is proud to inaugurate this new hub for multilateral cooperation and that he looks forward to making use of its potential to advance common solutions to common challenges.

“Our new center in Istanbul will capitalize on the OECD’s existing initiatives to help inform partner regions’ work, and we hope it will be an anchor for best practices to promote inclusive and sustainable growth,” Gurria said.

The center, focused on global relations, creates a dedicated base for deepening cooperation with partner countries and helping them with policy guidance and technical support to build more inclusive and prosperous societies, the organization said in a statement.

“The new OECD Istanbul Centre will be instrumental to help countries lay the groundwork for a sustainable post-COVID-19 recovery,” it stressed.

Part of the OECD’s commitment to broaden the impact of its standards and recommendations beyond its 37 member countries, the center will be a hub for its regional programs with Eurasia, the Middle East and North Africa, Southeast Europe and Southeast Asia, as well as with its key partners.

Through analytical work, conferences, capacity building and high-level meetings, the Istanbul Center will strengthen multilateral cooperation, encourage regional collaboration and offer guidance in areas like governance, transparency, adult skills, gender equality, regional transport, energy and digital infrastructure.

It will also contribute substantially to advancing the implementation of the OECD’s Global Relations Strategy.

The center’s offices and auditorium are on the premises of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO). Running costs and the center’s staff of up to six analysts, statisticians and administrative employees will be funded by the Turkish government for the first five years of operation.