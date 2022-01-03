Turkey’s annual inflation in December increased to its highest level in 19 years, official data showed on Monday.

Inflation accelerated to 36.08% last month, the highest reading since September 2002, up from 21.31% last month in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The consumer price index increased by 13.58% in December from the previous month, the data showed.

The yearly inflation rate was the highest since September 2002.

The producer price index rose 19.08% from the previous month for an annual rise of 79.89%, reflecting the jump in import prices.

Consumer prices were led higher by transport prices, which soared 53.66% year-on-year, while heavily weighted food and drinks prices jumped 43.8%.

Inflation has been around 20% in recent months, driven by a lira slide after the central bank slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September.

The central bank has said temporary factors were driving prices higher and forecast that inflation would follow a volatile course in the short term.

The lira hit a record low of 18.4 against the dollar in December before rebounding sharply the week before last after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced a scheme to safeguard lira deposits against currency volatility.

The central bank’s year-end inflation forecast was 18.4% in a report published in late October.