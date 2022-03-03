Turkey’s annual inflation rose more than expected to 54.44% in February, official data showed on Thursday.

The reading that marked a two-decade high was fueled by a slide in the Turkish lira late last year and higher commodity prices.

Month-on-month, consumer prices index (CPI) surged 4.81%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Surveys had forecast the annual inflation to reach 53%, while the estimate for the monthly CPI was 3.8%.

The producer price index soared 7.22% month-on-month in February for an annual rise of 105%, the data showed, in a reflection of the rise in commodity prices amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Inflation has surged since last fall amid soaring global commodity and energy prices and as the lira weakened after the central bank in September embarked on an easing cycle, which saw its policy rate being slashed by 500 basis points to 14%.

Prices have soared due to the country’s dependence on imports of energy, raw materials and many food supplies.

The policy easing came as the government endorses a new economic program that prioritizes growth, investment and exports, while keeping rates low.

Last month's inflation was driven by food and non-alcoholic drink prices, which soared 8.41% month-on-month, while furniture prices rose 7%, eating deeper into household earnings and savings.

Annually, transportation prices surged 75.75%, while furniture prices rose 64.83%, data showed.

Turkey's energy bill surged last year as global prices and demand rose, leading Ankara to hike energy prices at the start of the year, including a 50% hike to electricity prices for lower-demand households.

The government has implemented tax cuts on basic goods and subsidized a significant amount of electricity bills, in an effort to soften the impact on households.

It on Monday announced a value-added tax (VAT) cut on electricity used for residential and agricultural irrigation purposes to 8% from 18%. It also readjusted the electricity tariffs for low-consumption households.

The central bank said in a report in January that it expects inflation to peak around May, when it is seen rising to around 55%.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised the prospect of even higher inflation in Turkey in the coming months due to soaring energy and grains prices.

The lira has been broadly stable since the start of the year following a 44% decline in 2021 and was hovering just below 14 against the United States dollar.

But it topped the level last week as volatility returned over rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. Further depreciation also risks adding more pressure on prices.

The currency was little changed after inflation data on Thursday, standing at 14.1375 against the dollar at 7:36 a.m. GMT.