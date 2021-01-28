Turkey’s central bank on Thursday held its year-end inflation forecasts unchanged at 9.4% and 7% for next year.
The inflation rate will fluctuate between 7.3% and 11.5% through end of this year, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Governor Naci Ağbal told a virtual meeting held to release the bank’s first quarterly inflation report in 2021.
Underlining that inflation is projected to stabilize around 5% by 2023, Ağbal said tight monetary stance will be resolutely maintained until the target is reached.
“The Monetary Policy Committee will continue to use all instruments to reach the 5% target,” Ağbal said.
The bank increased its food inflation forecast to 11.5% for 2021, up 1 percentage points from the previous report, he noted
The bank also increased its oil price forecast for 2021 to $54.4 per barrel from $43.8. The forecast for 2022 is $52.2.
