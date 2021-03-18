Turkey's central bank on Thursday delivered a higher than expected hike as it raised its benchmark policy rate by 200 basis points to 19% to counter rising prices and support the Turkish lira.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said it "has decided to implement a front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening" and would maintain the tight monetary policy until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation.

The bank was expected to hike the key one-week repo rate by as much as 100 basis points, in what is seen as a key test of its commitment to bringing inflation down.

The expectations of a hike rose this month after inflation also surged more than expected to nearly 16% last month.

In a Reuters poll, almost all of the 21 economists expected a 100-point rate hike.

The key one-week repo rate had stood at 17% since December after aggressive monetary tightening last year. It is the highest of any advanced economy and back to levels last touched in mid-2019.

The central bank has now tightened policy by 875 basis points since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed Governor Naci Ağbal in November. Ağbal has promised more tightening if needed.

The lira surged over 2% against the U.S. dollar following the decision. The currency, which rallied some 20% after Ağbal's appointment, stood at 7.335 against the dollar at 1106 GMT, much firmer than Wednesday's close of 7.4860.