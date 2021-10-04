Turkey’s consumer price inflation rose slightly less than expected to 19.58% in September, the highest since March 2019, official data showed Monday, driven mainly by a surge in energy costs.

Month-on-month, prices surged 1.25%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

The producer price index rose 1.55% month-on-month in September for an annual rise of 43.96%, the data showed.

Annual price gains in food, which makes up roughly a quarter of the consumer basket, were little changed at 28.79%.

The rate of inflation in energy quickened to 22.77% from 20.72% in August.

The main core index monitored by the central bank rose 22 basis points to 16.98%.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 100 basis points last month, after shifting focus to the core "C" inflation, citing transitory factors affecting headline inflation.

Annual inflation had already risen above the policy rate standing at 19.25% in August before the cut and had stood at 18.95% in July.

The median forecast of 17 economists in a Reuters poll for annual inflation in September stood at 19.7%, in a range of 18.94% and 20.90%.

The monthly rate was seen at 1.35%, according to the median, with forecasts ranging between 0.71% and 2.30%.

The central bank forecast inflation would hit 14.1% by the end of the year.

The country’s medium-term economic program, announced last month, expects inflation to fall to 16.2% by the end of the year and hit 9.8% by the end of 2022.