Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% on Thursday.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) was widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 19%, where they had been since March, given inflation reached 19.25% last month.

Only two of 17 economists polled by Reuters had predicted a cut. All but one of the 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the policy rate would be held steady.

But Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu has sounded more dovish in recent weeks, paving the way for Turkey’s first monetary easing since May 2020 and ending a tightening cycle that began 12 months ago.

Kavcıoğlu had begun emphasizing core inflation, which stood below 17% in August, and had said policy was tight enough to cool price rises in the fourth quarter.

The bank’s policy committee said a rate cut was “needed” because of the lower core price measures – which strip out food and some other goods – as well as shocks to supply in the wake of pandemic measures.

The recent rises in inflation “are due to transitory factors,” the central bank said and removed a pledge to keep its benchmark rate above inflation and maintain tight monetary policy.

“The tightness in monetary stance has started to have a higher than envisaged contradictory effect on commercial loans.”

In addition, macroprudential policy framework has been strengthened to curb personal loan growth, the central bank said.

Addressing the normalization in demand composition globally, the bank said the increasing global inflation would be mostly temporary.

“Accordingly, central banks in advanced economies continue their supportive monetary stances and asset purchase programs,” the statement read.

The current tight monetary policy and strong external demand affected the current account balance positively, the bank said, adding: “The current account is expected to post a surplus in the rest of the year due to the strong upward trend in exports, and the strong progress in the vaccination program stimulating tourism activities.”