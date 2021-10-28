Turkey’s central bank raised its inflation forecast for this and next year, its governor announced Thursday.

Presenting the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey’s (CBRT) fourth and the last quarterly inflation report for this year, Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu lifted the year-end forecast to 18.4% from 14.1% in the previous report in July.

Kavcıoğlu said he expected inflation expectations to converge towards the target at the end-2022 while economic indicators show there was strong economic activity in the third quarter.

The central bank expects inflation to fall to 11.8% in 2022, up from its previous forecast of 7.8%, the governor said.

Annual headline inflation rose to 19.58% in September, its highest level in two and a half years, with food inflation near 29%. The core “C” measure – which the central bank has been stressing lately – rose to near 17%.

The country’s medium-term economic program, announced last month, expects inflation to fall to 16.2% by the end of the year and hit 9.8% by the end of 2022.

The report comes after the central bank surprised markets again last week by slashing its policy rate by 200 basis points, twice as much as expected, to 16%. It had surprised last month with a 100-point cut.

It said there would be little room for more rate cuts this year given what it called transitory price pressure on food, energy and other imports.

Keep building reserves

Kavcıoğlu also said that loan demand by companies had increased in the third quarter and that he expected commercial loans to support the investment with falling rates.

He noted that the bank intended to keep building up forex reserves and that swap accords with other central banks helped to do so.

He said the slowing effect of strong tightening continued and that the credit growth composition showed that tight policy had a more-than-expected constricting effect on commercial loans in the third quarter.

He also said he saw the 12-month cumulative current account balance improving in the rest of the year.