Turkish annual inflation slowed further to touch nearly 39% in February, official data showed on Monday with monthly prices also advancing less than anticipated.

The consumer price index (CPI) picked up 39.05% compared to a year earlier, the data from Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed.

This compared to 42.12% in February and around 75% last May, marking the lowest reading since mid-2023. It came below expectations of 40% in the poll by Anadolu Agency (AA) and 39.97% in the survey by private broadcaster Bloomberg HT.

The increase in annual prices was led by education and housing while the smallest change was seen in clothing and footwear and transportation in February, according to TurkStat.

Month-on-month the index surged 2.27%, well below expectations of around 3%.

Monthly inflation registered an uptick of 5% in January due to mininum wage hike and several price adjustments.

Turkish central bank slashed its key policy rate twice in a row, in its meetings in December and January after long tightening cycle.

The one-week repo rate is set at 45% and most economists expect the bank to cut rates by another 250 basis points later this week.