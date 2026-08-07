Türkiye has launched a public awareness campaign highlighting the economic cost of terrorism over the past four decades, illustrating how the resources could otherwise have funded major investments in infrastructure, energy, health care and industry.
The campaign comes as the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) filed a bill in Parliament to advance the two-year terror-free Türkiye initiative aimed at achieving peace by ending the conflict with the terrorist group PKK and its affiliated structures.
The initiative, launched across digital media platforms under the hashtag "National Solidarity," said the fight against terrorism had cost Türkiye about $2.3 trillion over the past 40 years and suggests the potential investments that could have been made with those funds.
The campaign has been widely shared on social media, receiving support from Cabinet ministers, lawmakers and other political figures.
According to the Directorate of Communications, the estimated cost could have financed renewable energy capacity sufficient to meet Türkiye's electricity demand for 23 years through solar power or 17 years through wind energy.
The campaign also estimates the same amount could have funded the construction of:
The campaign also presents estimates of what the funds could have supported across other sectors.
According to the published infographics, the resources would have been sufficient to build:
Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said eliminating terrorism would create stronger conditions for investment, production and economic development.
"With a Terror-Free Türkiye, the path for investment, production and development will become much stronger," Kacır said.
“Türkiye will write new economic success stories with the spirit of National Solidarity."
The campaign also estimates the funds could have financed:
In a statement accompanying the campaign, the Directorate of Communications said terrorism had targeted not only Türkiye's security but also its economic development and social welfare.
"For years, the trillions of dollars allocated to combating terrorism prevented investments in our future, from energy and education to healthcare, transportation, industry and technology," the statement said.
The statement also cited President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks that achieving the goal of a Terror-Free Türkiye would benefit all 86 million citizens by supporting economic growth, development and national prosperity.