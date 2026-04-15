Traditional Turkish foods, long central to the country’s cuisine, are increasingly being recognized in modern nutrition science as “functional foods,” offering health benefits beyond basic nutrition, according to a Turkish academic.

Researchers say staples such as tarhana, kefir, molasses, pickles and boza have naturally contained these properties for centuries, well before the term became common in contemporary dietary science.

Elif Zeynep Özer, an assistant professor in the Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department at Biruni University’s Faculty of Applied Sciences, said the concept of functional food is not new. She noted that many traditional foods now labeled as functional were already providing health benefits long before modern science defined them.

Functional foods are generally defined as foods that not only meet basic nutritional needs but also contribute positively to health, including supporting immune function, improving digestive health, reducing the risk of chronic disease and enhancing cognitive performance.

Özer said many foods in traditional Turkish cuisine naturally fit this description and are now gaining renewed attention in modern dietary discussions.

Fermented foods highlighted

She emphasized that Turkish cuisine is particularly rich in fermented foods, which are widely associated with gut health benefits.

Tarhana, a traditional fermented soup base made from wheat, yogurt and vegetables, stands out for its nutritional profile, Özer said. She noted that it contains both probiotic and prebiotic components that support intestinal health, has a relatively low glycemic index and contains about 12% protein, making it suitable for blood sugar management.

Kefir, another fermented product, was also highlighted for its role in balancing gut microbiota. Özer said regular consumption of kefir – made with lactic acid bacteria and yeast – may support digestive health and strengthen the immune system. She added that scientific studies suggest it may also help reduce the risk of hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol.

Nutrient-rich traditional staples

Özer also pointed to molasses, made from grapes, mulberries or carob, as a nutrient-dense traditional food rich in iron, calcium and polyphenols. When consumed with tahini, she said, it can create a more balanced amino acid profile.

Fermented vegetables such as pickles were also cited as natural sources of beneficial microbes. Özer said they are rich in micronutrients and can help regulate digestion and support gut flora.

Spices, functional nutrition

Research assistant Uğur Can Abanuz, also from Biruni University’s Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department, highlighted boza, one of Türkiye’s oldest fermented beverages. Made from fermented millet, boza contains B vitamins and probiotics and is traditionally consumed in the winter months to support immunity.

Abanuz also emphasized the functional role of spices in Turkish cuisine, including turmeric, cumin, mint and red pepper. He said these spices contain bioactive compounds with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

“Current research shows that the rich use of spices in Turkish cuisine naturally supports functional eating habits,” Abanuz said. “Traditional dietary culture is not only a gastronomic heritage. These foods, consumed for centuries, already contain the health benefits now defined as functional foods in modern nutrition science. Therefore, our traditional cuisine serves as an important guide for healthy eating.”