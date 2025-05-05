The Antakya Simit, a bagel-like circular bread that is a unique and cherished delicacy from the gastronomic city of Hatay, southeastern Türkiye, has earned its official geographical indication. Distinct from other types of simit due to its preparation with region-specific spices, the Antakya Simit’s shape and method of production sets it apart, making it a truly one-of-a-kind product. It has now officially received its Geographical Indication Certificate.

After the devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, which caused significant damage to Hatay, efforts to heal and rebuild continue. With the appointment of Governor Mustafa Masatlı, the city’s revitalization process began, with cultural restoration being a priority. Led by Mustafa Örgüt, the director of the Provincial Planning and Coordination Department, a project was initiated to officially register Hatay’s culinary delights. Prior to February, only 6 regional flavors were identified, but thanks to the Hatay Governorate's initiatives, this number has now risen to 45.

Significance of Antakya Simit

Antakya Simit, one of Hatay’s most beloved flavors, received its geographical indication after an official application was made to the Turkish Patent Institute and the Trademark Office. The distinctive feature of Antakya Simit is that it is made without any additives, using only natural ingredients and regional spices. Its unique shape and production method ensure that it stands apart from other simits, leaving a lasting impression on the palate.

Source of hope for locals

Ümit Çokluk, a baker and one of the producers of Antakya Simit, expressed how proud and happy the locals are about the certification of this traditional delicacy. "For us, Antakya Simit is a symbol of hope," he said. "We produce the original Antakya Simit here and we’ve been doing so for three generations. We’ve been making it in one of the oldest bakeries in the area for nearly 40 years. We’ve never compromised the authenticity of the recipe and we continue to make it the same way today."

He continued: "The secret of Antakya Simit should remain with us. Anyone can make a simit at home, but not everyone can make the original. Our simit contains no salt, no additives, no sugar and no oil. It’s made purely from natural ingredients. We are thrilled that it has received geographical certification."

Growing popularity

The geographical indication of Antakya Simit has also brought joy to the people of Hatay living outside the city. "Now, everyone who visits Hatay wants to try Antakya Simit. Once someone eats it, they want to have it again. Even those who come from outside the city want to taste Antakya Simit specifically," said Çokluk.

Along with Antakya Simit, other regional specialties such as külçe have also received certification. "Hatay is more than just its famous künefe (a traditional dessert)," he added, expressing his pride in recognizing these local treasures.