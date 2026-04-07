Professor Murat Kara, a faculty member at the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine, has warned that not only aging but also lifestyle choices can significantly increase the risk of muscle loss and chronic diseases.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) during the 31st National Congress of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation organized by the Turkish Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Kara explained that sarcopenia refers to a decline in muscle strength and performance, particularly in the arms and legs.

He emphasized that sarcopenia is closely linked not only to aging but also to increased risks of disease and mortality. “As the population ages, the importance of this condition continues to grow,” he said.

'Artificial intelligence aids early diagnosis'

Kara noted that both in Türkiye and across Europe, the number of aging individuals with changing body composition is rising. He highlighted advancements in imaging technologies used for screening and monitoring such conditions.

“Through pixel analysis in imaging techniques and ultrasound evaluations, we can assess muscle morphology and quality,” Kara said. “By integrating artificial intelligence, we will be able to conduct more detailed analyses and obtain comprehensive data on muscle health.”

He added that AI systems can be trained using large datasets of patient images, enabling more accurate evaluation of new cases. “Artificial intelligence can provide clearer and more precise data,” he stated, stressing that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes.

Lifestyle factors increase risk

According to Kara, individuals at higher risk of muscle loss include those who are obese, suffer from hypertension or diabetes, follow unhealthy diets or lead sedentary lifestyles. Rapid weight loss can also contribute to muscle deterioration.

To detect muscle loss, simple functional tests are often used. “If a person struggles to sit down and stand up, climb stairs, rise from a squatting position, or experiences reduced walking speed, it may indicate developing muscle loss,” Kara explained. “Muscles are responsible for quick, strength-based movements and when affected, overall mobility slows down.”

Preventive measures for healthy aging

Kara emphasized that adopting a healthy lifestyle is key to preventing or slowing muscle loss. He recommended regular physical activity such as walking, light jogging and strength exercises like squats, along with a protein-rich diet.

Maintaining control over chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes, as well as ensuring adequate sunlight exposure for vitamin D, are also crucial. “Vitamin D deficiency can exacerbate muscle loss,” he noted.

“Lifestyle changes are essential to halt muscle loss. The earlier it is detected, the greater the chance not only to manage sarcopenia but also to prevent other chronic diseases,” Kara said, adding that many chronic conditions are linked to physical inactivity.

He concluded by stressing that while chronic diseases can accelerate muscle loss, regular physical activity plays a vital role in preventing both.