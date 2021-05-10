A 1,800-year-old Roman-era church in southeastern Turkey’s Diyarbakır province will continue to host visitors in its all glory after a comprehensive restoration.

An exterior view of Saint George Church, Diyarbakır, southeastern Turkey, May 6, 2021. (AA Photo)

The ancient Saint George Church has served as an art gallery to local and foreign visitors alike after being first restored in 2008. Due to the need for additional maintenance, new restoration work was initiated by the Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality, of which 90% is now completed.

The church is a cultural asset dating all the way back to the Roman era, said Mehmet Karaaslan, the head of the municipality’s Zoning and Urban Planning Department. He told Anadolu Agency (AA) that it is one of the most important historic buildings in the Içkale region, which is the oldest settlement of Diyarbakır.

“We cleaned the grass off the roof of the church and stopped the water leaks. We repaired the floor and the electrical system,” Karaaslan said, adding that lighting for the facade was also installed.

“We plan to carry out all restoration in the city during our tenure and pass these historical treasures down to future generations,” he continued, emphasizing the municipality's hope to make Diyarbakır a tourist hub.