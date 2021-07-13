As one of the most popular touristic destinations in the world Turkey continues to attract millions of visitors despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the "safe tourism" measures taken by the country.

The stunning bays of the Turkish Aegean attract local and international tourists seeking getaways by boat, and the number of freediving enthusiasts looking to explore the unique underwater world is growing every day.

The bays of Göcek in the famed coastal city of Fethiye in the Muğla province are a favorite among freedivers, thanks to the welcoming seawater temperature and the generous visibility.

Sea-lovers on boat tours enjoy diving freely into the blue waters of the Aegean with little more than a snorkel and a pair of fins.

Sometimes schools of fish or even a friendly sea turtle come along for a swim in the magical world beneath the sea.

Freedivers also sometimes encounter impressive rows of rocks and are lucky enough to spy the dazzling beauty and diversity of natural life.

What else to do in Fethiye

The Turkish city of Fethiye, located on Turkey's southwestern Turquoise Coast, where the Aegean meets the Mediterranean, promises its guests an unforgettable holiday with its valleys, bays, islands, beaches and dozens of extreme sports activities.

Boasting some of the nation's best beaches, spectacular ruins, stunning nature and the epic Lycian Way, it should come as no surprise that the area is fast becoming a haven for foreigners seeking a new way of life in Fethiye. The natural beauty of Fethiye makes it a perfect spot for those tired of city life and wanting to enjoy some fresh air.

The places like Çalış Beach, Butterfly Valley, Cennet Bay and Katrancı Bay are definitely worth visiting.

Top view of clear beach and transparent sea of Butterfly Valley. (Shutterstock Photo)

Where else to dive in Turkey

With its never-ending coastline, Turkey can offer dozens of places for diving. One of the most popular places in Turkey for diving is Kaş, a seaside town in southwestern Turkey. Kaş has 42 diving points in the district, with 34 spots in the city center and eight in the Kalkan quarter. There are 17 diving schools in Kaş and 19 in Kalkan. Kaş and Kalkan host nearly 100,000 dives per year.

Another spot for diving is Ayvalık, a seaside town on the northwestern Aegean coast of Turkey. It offers unique diving options off of Güneş Island, Yuvarlak Island and Kerbela Rocks. You can also easily find amazing diving spots in Turkey's Bodrum, Antalya and Kuşadası.