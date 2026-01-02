That is how a year went by. In Anatolia, people used to describe the year left behind with expressions such as "koca yıl," which means “a year-old.” The word "koca" can mean “long” or “large” and can also carry a layered meaning – referring not only to the passage of time but also to aging, wear and endurance.

Looking back at how the year unfolded for Türkiye, it may be necessary to draw a clear distinction between foreign and domestic policy. From an external perspective, the year was marked by intense activity and engagement beyond Türkiye’s immediate geography.

Perhaps the most significant development of the year was the Syrian people’s revolution and their coming together to rebuild a state, making substantial progress along the way. From Türkiye’s standpoint, what matters most is that Ankara stands as a stakeholder in Syria’s reconstruction and intends to remain so to the fullest extent.

Meanwhile, significant developments have taken place in Somalia, a region where Israel has sought to escalate tensions. As is well known, Türkiye entered into dialogue with Somalia at a challenging moment, and over time, this engagement has evolved into a framework yielding tangible results in foreign policy. At this stage, a security architecture has emerged, particularly aimed at strengthening Somalia’s maritime security with the support of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). At a moment when Türkiye is consolidating its strategic position on this side of Africa, it appears that this has unsettled Israel, prompting it to bring the Somaliland narrative onto the agenda.

For the past 75 years, Israel would take a step and the world would follow. Today, however, in the aftermath of the Gaza genocide, Israel finds that none of its actions garner support – neither in the West nor in the East, nor among Islamic countries.

At the same time, the national solidarity witnessed during the Karabakh war, Türkiye’s naval deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean, and developments in Libya – where both sides have gradually moved toward a unitary state – have together become some of the most effective and productive manifestations of Turkish foreign policy.

As this year comes to a close, one thing is clear: Israel’s genocide in Gaza will not be forgotten. Just as the genocide committed against Jews during World War II has been discussed for a century, the massacres and genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza will continue to be spoken of for thousands of years as long as human history endures. Perhaps the most striking irony is that a people who once suffered genocide have now fallen into a position worse, more despicable, and more brutal than Hitler himself. This is an outcome that will make life increasingly difficult for Jews across the world.

Domestic politics

In domestic politics, the issue of a “terror-free Türkiye” has taken center stage. With most of its infrastructure deficits behind it, Türkiye is now focusing on eradicating terrorism and advancing development, growth and prosperity – while placing the security of Syria and Iraq at the center of its vision of becoming a regional island of stability.

Although not confined to this year alone, the earthquake remains a heavy burden on Türkiye. Within a span of just two years, the government constructed 455,000 housing units – a feat that no country other than China and Türkiye could realistically achieve. Today, many of these homes have already been delivered to their rightful owners, marking an extraordinary success.

In assessing domestic politics, it is evident that the main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has failed to produce a compelling vision. Instead, it remains narrowly focused on the detention of former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, seemingly unable to look beyond this single issue.

Economically, it is widely known that high living costs have placed a burden on low-income households and businesses. Yet public discontent has remained relatively muted. In previous crises, economic distress was compounded by a breakdown in state capacity: roads fell into disrepair, hospitals were inadequate, schools substandard, and transportation infrastructure deficient – transforming poverty into a constant and multiplying hardship in daily life.

Today, in contrast, investments continue at full speed and government initiatives press ahead relentlessly. As a result, people are not confronted with technical infrastructure problems in their daily lives; their primary concern has become the high cost of living. In this regard, Finance and Treasury Minister Mehmet Şimşek appears to have struck a delicate balance in managing the economic program.

Coming year

Looking ahead to the coming year, Türkiye emerges as a country that has largely completed its infrastructure, made significant strides in development, intensified efforts toward a terror-free future, and transformed its status as a regional power into broader global influence. The leadership performance of Türkiye suggests that it might exert greater impact in the year ahead.

Yet it is clear that Türkiye’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed, and some capitals consider taking measures to limit its growing influence.

History shows that nations sometimes embark on long journeys from which they do not easily turn back. The Turkish nation’s century-long journey has begun. It may experience ups and downs, moments of collision and confusion, but such journeys often carry a dimension of destiny. And for this nation, that destiny has been written as one of ascent.