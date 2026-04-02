The past month of coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran has not merely escalated into a regional confrontation; it has exposed, in quantifiable terms, the fragility of global connectivity. What began as targeted operations has evolved into a form of asymmetric warfare in which energy infrastructure, maritime chokepoints and logistics nodes have become primary targets.

The implications are systemic. The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20-21 million barrels of oil per day transit, accounting for nearly one-fifth of global petroleum consumption, has faced significant disruption. Simultaneously, the targeting of port facilities and energy terminals across the Gulf has constrained export capacities of major producers such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, collectively responsible for a significant share of global liquified natural gas (LNG) and crude oil exports.

The ripple effects have been immediate and measurable. Over the past month alone, Brent crude prices have fluctuated by more than 15%-20%, reaching at $120 per barrel levels, while LNG spot prices in Europe and Asia have surged by up to 30%, exacerbated by force majeure declarations from key suppliers. This volatility compounds an already fragile European energy landscape. Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the EU has reduced Russian gas imports from over 40% of total supply to below 15%, replacing much of this deficit with Qatari LNG.

Meanwhile, disruptions in the Red Sea, where approximately 12% of global trade passes through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, have persisted due to the activities of the Houthis, demonstrating how a triadic conflict environment has effectively militarized the principal arteries of regional and global connectivity.

Limits of maritime alternatives

In response, both states and multinational energy corporations have accelerated the search for alternative routes. Saudi Arabia has revisited its 1,200-kilometer (745-mile)East-West pipeline terminating at the Yanbu Port, while the UAE has explored a 400-kilometer-long Habshan-Fujairah pipeline to bypass Hormuz.

However, these alternatives already face structural and security constraints. Yanbu’s throughput capacity remains insufficient to offset Gulf disruptions at scale, while its reliance on the Red Sea exposes it to risks emanating from Bab-el-Mandeb, where Iran-backed Houthis could attack and block the passage of vessels.

Similarly, although Fujairah lies outside the Strait of Hormuz, its geographic proximity to Iran renders it vulnerable to missile and drone threats. Oman’s strategic ports, such as the Port of Salalah and Duqm Port, initially appeared viable alternatives, yet their exposure to Iranian attacks has significantly narrowed their strategic utility.

Development road as alternative

Against this backdrop, the re-emergence of land-based corridors is no longer a theoretical exercise but a strategic necessity. The Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project offers a structurally distinct alternative by decoupling energy and trade flows from vulnerable maritime chokepoints. Extending from the Persian Gulf to Türkiye’s Mediterranean and European gateways via integrated rail and highway networks, the project is designed to handle up to 20-25 million tonnes of cargo annually in its initial phases, with scalable expansion capacity.

Its significance lies not only in geography but in systemic resilience. Unlike maritime routes concentrated in narrow chokepoints, the Development Road disperses risk across inland logistics networks. Moreover, its potential integration with the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian East–West route) positions it as a multimodal connector between Asia and Europe, potentially reducing transit times by 30%-40% compared to traditional sea routes via the Suez Canal.

In retrospect, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s farsighted words during the 2023 G20 New Delhi Summit, “There is no corridor without Türkiye,” resonate more strongly under current geopolitical conditions, particularly as earlier initiatives like IMEC deliberately excluded Türkiye from their core routing logic.

Structurally less risk-prone

The argument for the Development Road’s relative security advantage rests on three interlocking factors. First, geopolitical de-escalation is embedded in route design. Unlike maritime chokepoints directly exposed to Iranian, Houthi or Israeli operational theaters, the corridor passes through territories where Türkiye maintains active diplomatic and security engagement. Ankara’s calibrated posture, which eschews direct alignment while prioritizing de-escalation, reduces the likelihood of the corridor becoming a deliberate target. This is not incidental but structural: The corridor passes through zones where Türkiye exercises influence via bilateral mechanisms with Iraq and regional actors.

Second, risk dispersion rather than concentration. Maritime trade through Hormuz or Bab-el-Mandeb concentrates global flows into narrow, easily disruptable nodes. In contrast, the Development Road distributes cargo movement across rail, road and inland logistics hubs, complicating any attempt at systemic disruption. A single-point failure in maritime routes can halt millions of barrels per day, whereas land corridors allow rerouting and redundancy.

Third, stakeholder interdependence as a deterrent. The corridor’s viability depends on a multi-actor framework involving Türkiye, Iraq and downstream European markets. This creates a shared-interest equilibrium: disrupting the corridor would impose economic costs not only on end-users but also on transit states. From Iran’s perspective, targeting a corridor in which Türkiye is a principal stakeholder risks escalating tensions with a regional power that has thus far maintained a de-escalatory stance, a strategic calculation that incentivises restraint.

In sum, as the Gulf crisis demonstrates how connectivity can be weaponized, it simultaneously underscores the necessity of reconfiguring global trade architecture. In this context, Türkiye is not merely a transit country but a potential systemic stabilizer, capable of anchoring a corridor that mitigates geopolitical risk while sustaining the continuity of global trade by diversifying trade arteries on a regional scale.