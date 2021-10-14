A delegation led by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan’s interim Taliban government will visit Turkey Thursday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The delegation boarded a plane from the Qatari capital Doha, and is expected to reach Turkey in the afternoon, according to diplomatic sources.

In a meeting with Western diplomats in Doha on Tuesday, Muttaqi had said that weakening the Afghan government would not benefit anyone as it would have negative economic and migration repercussions for the world.

The Taliban's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi noted that the delegation was invited by Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

"The delegation will hold talks with senior Turkish officials on issues of mutual interest," Balkhi said on Twitter.

This will be first high-level contact between Turkey and the new administration in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power on Aug. 15.

Balkhi said the two sides will discuss how to improve bilateral relations, trade, humanitarian aid, migration and air transport issues.

Meanwhile, Dr. Murat Arslan from Istanbul Sebahattin Zaim University, told broadcaster NTV that Muttaqi’s visit could be seen as one of the Taliban’s efforts to receive recognition, but Turkish officials have highlighted the necessity of an inclusive government.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently highlighted the importance of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, as he said it was crucial in reaching a deal regarding the operation of the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Çavuşoğlu recently said that humanitarian aid would be sent to Afghanistan by land via Pakistan, as it is faster and less costly.

When asked whether there was contact with the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan, Çavuşoğlu said: "There is a meeting at the ambassador level. We have not been there yet, they have not come. They need humanitarian aid, food, medicine and winter is coming. We are talking about these needs."

Taliban officials previously noted that they want Turkey to provide aid and support to the Afghan people and called on Turkey to be the first country to formally recognize the new administration in Afghanistan.