Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand and visited the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station in Toronto on Thursday as part of an official visit to Canada, Turkish officials said.

Fidan arrived in Canada for a series of official meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral contacts between Ankara and Ottawa. During his visit, he met Anand in Toronto before the two ministers toured the Darlington nuclear facility and received briefings on the site.

The visit came as Türkiye seeks to expand international cooperation in strategic sectors, including energy, technology and trade.

Türkiye is seeking to expand its nuclear power capacity beyond the four-reactor Akkuyu plant, which is being built by Russia's state-owned nuclear company Rosatom in the southern Mersin province and is expected to begin generating electricity later this year.

Ankara plans to construct two additional large-scale nuclear power plants, one in Sinop on the Black Sea coast and in the Thrace region, with negotiations continuing with South Korea for a second facility and discussions with Canada accelerating in recent months for a third project.

Fidan also met Şima Açan, a Canadian Parliament member of Turkish descent representing Oakville West, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on NSosyal social media account.

As part of his Toronto program, Fidan also held talks with Turkish businesspeople based in Canada. He later attended an event organized by the Union of International Democrats titled "Türkiye’s Foreign Policy in an Age of Global Uncertainties," where he met representatives of Turkish and Muslim communities living in Canada.