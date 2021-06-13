The U.S. State Department strongly condemned a recent attack by the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG on a hospital in Syria’s Afrin.

"We condemn in the strongest terms yesterday’s attacks on the al Shifaa Hospital in Afrin, Syria. This barbaric attack took the lives of children, medical staff, and first responders," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

The statement continued by noting that the hospital's coordinates have been shared with the U.N. deconfliction mechanism and that it was part of a recent escalation of violence in northwest Syria.

"The United States calls for an immediate nation-wide ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Syria," Price said.

YPG/PKK terrorist attack on a hospital in northwestern Syria on Saturday killed at least 13 civilian patients and injured more than 27.

In a statement, the Governor's Office in Hatay, just across the border, said that grad missile and artillery shells fired by the YPG/PKK terrorist group from the Bashar Assad regime-controlled Tal Rifat region hit the emergency department of the private Shifa Hospital in the center of the Afrin district.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey's counterterrorism offensive Operation Olive Branch but the group still targets the region to disturb the peace establish by Turkish forces.

The terrorist group often targets Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab by attacking from the adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.